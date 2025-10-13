spot_img
October 13, 2025

Dangote's Wealth Rises by $497 Million as Cement and Salt Stocks Lift NGX

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Dangote’s Wealth Rises by $497 Million as Cement and Salt Stocks Lift NGX

Last week, as his listed businesses fueled gains on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, added nearly half a billion dollars to his net worth.

Driven mostly by a 9.5 percent increase in Dangote Cement stock, Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index estimates Dangote’s wealth rose from $29.1 billion to $29.6 billion.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that the recent riches increase of Dangote shows rising investor confidence in Nigeria’s industrial growth. Despite fresh hopes about infrastructure development and steady FX rates, cement, salt, and sugar stocks have kept steady.

 

Dangote Cement’s performance by itself raised his net worth by around $497 million, thereby balancing modest reductions in Dangote Sugar Refinery. NASCON Allied Industries, whose shares were increasing, meanwhile provided another $4.5 million.

 

Dangote’s fortune so far in 2025 has increased by $1.5 billion, which emphasizes the outstanding year-to-date performance of the NGX. Clear indications of a robust industrial recovery are seen in Dangote Cement’s rise of 20.3 percent, Sugar’s increase of 88 percent, and NASCON’s soaring 219 percent.

 

Bloomberg lists Dangote as the 76th wealthiest person on earth; his company touches on sugar, salt, fertilizers, and refining as well as cement. Complemented by multibillion-dollar interests throughout his industrial projects, his $18.6 billion refinery is still a major source of his riches.

 

Although FX instability and inflation persist, industrial and consumer equities continue to outperform, therefore indicating high investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic changes. As 2025 draws its final quarter, the market’s momentum—and Dangote’s fortune—should continue an upward trend, therefore supporting his power as a symbol of Nigeria’s industrial resilience and as a business titan.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
