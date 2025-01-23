Manchester United Set to Make Improved Offer for Patrick Dorgu

In a bid to strengthen their squad, Manchester United are preparing a new proposal to Italian club Lecce for their prized asset, Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils had initially offered €27m for the talented youngster, but Lecce rejected the bid, prompting Manchester United to regroup and come up with an improved offer.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Manchester United are eager to push through with the deal as they believe Dorgu has the potential to be a key player for the club. The player himself is reportedly keen on making the move to Old Trafford, with no issues expected regarding his contract.

The fate of the transfer now lies in the hands of the two clubs, who will need to agree on a mutually acceptable fee for Dorgu’s services. Lecce are likely to drive a hard bargain, but Manchester United are hopeful that their improved offer will be enough to seal the deal.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Dorgu is seen as a strategic move to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The club has been busy in the transfer market, and the addition of Dorgu would be a significant coup.

As the negotiations continue, fans of Manchester United will be keeping a close eye on developments, hoping that the club can secure the services of the talented young player. With the new proposal on the table, it remains to be seen whether Lecce will be willing to sell.

