JUST IN: NESG Predicts 5.5% Growth In GDP

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group has disclosed that the country has the potential to record 5.5 per cent growth in the Gross Domestic Product on the back of sustained reforms.

Speaking during at the launch of the 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook by the NESG, on Thursday, January 23, the Chief Economist and Director of Research & Development, NESG, Dr. Olusegun Omisakin, said, “We believe at the optimal level, if we embark on more efficient policy reforms, the Nigerian economy has the potential, the GDP to end up at 5.5 per cent and we believe that this is achievable.”

Details shortly…

