Manchester United reveals the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce

Less than 24 hours after unveiling 20-year-old center-back Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, Manchester United has unveiled the signing of a teenage full-back from Lecce in Ligue 1.

According to the club, the Denmark international has signed a contract until June 2030, with the option of an additional year.

Dorgu, 20, has played 57 games for Lecce, contributing five goals. The versatile defender has enjoyed an excellent season so far, having won the second-most ground duels in Serie A and attempted the fourth-most take-ons of any defender in the league.

Patrick Dorgu said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfill my potential and achieve my huge ambitions.”

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s technical director, said: “Patrick is a really exciting talent; his strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability, and work rate will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Patrick has had a superb start to his career, and at the age of just 20, we know he will continue to develop under the guidance of our excellent coaching team.

“Patrick is the latest exciting young player that we have brought into the club. We believe that each of these talents has world-class potential and the ability to play a key role in achieving the success that everyone at Manchester United is striving for.”

