How Data-driven Leadership Played Pivotal Role in Reforming Policies within Lagos State -Hamzat

In a bid to deepen their understanding of governance and policy-making, Fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) participated in a thought-provoking Fireside Chat with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat.

The interactive session, which took place at the Academy, provided a rare opportunity for emerging leaders to gain first-hand insights from seasoned leaders.

Drawing from his vast experience, Dr. Hamzat underscored the essence of fact-based governance, national identity and bold decision-making. He illustrated how data-driven leadership has played a pivotal role in reforming policies within Lagos State, urging the Fellows to adopt a similar approach in their leadership journey.

“True leadership takes more than knowledge; it requires clarity, data, and the ability to unite people towards a common goal”, Dr. Hamzat emphasised.

Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership in establishing LJLA, Dr. Hamzat highlighted the programme as a deliberate investment in the future of Lagos. He noted that the initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to nurturing competent, ethical, and forward-thinking leaders who understand governance beyond rhetoric.

“The establishment of this Academy is intentional; it speaks to Mr. Governor’s commitment to raising leaders who will drive Lagos and Nigeria forward with intelligence, innovation, and integrity”, he remarked.

The Deputy Governor further cautioned against the blind adoption of external models, stressing that Nigeria’s unique challenges require localised solutions rather than wholesale imports of Wall Street-style policies. According to him, effective governance demands a deep understanding of local realities, commitment to positive values, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The Executive Secretary of LJLA, Mrs. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, commended the Deputy Governor for his candid insights. “This session has reinforced the importance of fact-based governance and strategic leadership. Our Fellows have gained invaluable knowledge that will shape their approach to solving real-world challenges”, she added.

The Fireside Chat concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where Dr. Hamzat addressed pressing concerns from the Fellows, further enriching their perspectives on governance and leadership.

