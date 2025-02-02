I’m Still in Pain, Another Surgery Awaits -Victony Opens Up

Nigerian singer Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony has revealed that he is still battling leg pain despite undergoing four surgeries.

The singer, who survived a ghastly car accident in 2021, shared his ongoing struggles in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo. The tragic accident claimed one life and left three others injured, confining Victony to a wheelchair for nearly a year.

Speaking about his recovery, Victony disclosed that he is scheduled for a fifth surgery due to persistent pain.

“My leg still hurts. I am still going to do another surgery. I’m living it. I have just accepted that experience,” he said. “It’s what is making me who I am today. That’s my story. I don’t want to happily identify with it, but it’s part of my story.”

He also revealed that he was in a coma for three to four days after the accident. When he finally woke up, he struggled with “survival guilt” upon learning that someone had lost their life. However, he eventually found a way to move forward.

