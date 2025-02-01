 A Push to Secularize Gospel Music -YouTuber Beingreal George on Mercy Chinwo’s case 

Recently, The Nigerian gospel music scene has been in turmoil as Eezee Tee, CEO of Eezee Conceptz, faces serious accusations of contract forgery, financial exploitation, and artist manipulation.

Amid the backlash, popular YouTuber and analyst Beingreal George believes the controversy is part of a bigger plan to secularize gospel music. In a recent broadcast, he claimed, “I only see one agenda in all of this a push to secularize the gospel industry, if it isn’t already secularized.”

The situation escalated when gospel music producer Dr. Roy shared a viral video accusing Eezee Tee of denying him his royalties, leaving him in financial distress. His claims sparked widespread criticism, with many social media users now calling the label “EezeeTiff Concept.”

George also weighed in on the legal dispute between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Conceptz. He alleged that the label deliberately delayed her last album to extend her contract and even restricted her from attending ministerial engagements.

Gospel artist Jaga Testimony has also spoken out, warning that the controversy is an attack on the “system of God.” In a video message, he cautioned Eezee Tee, saying his actions and statements have raised serious concerns.

At the heart of the debate are allegations of financial misconduct and power struggles within the Christian music industry. With Ezekiel ThankGod (Eezee Tee) and Mercy Chinwo at the center of the storm, the gospel music industry finds itself at a crossroads. Will this controversy bring necessary change or further divide the community? Only time will tell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...