A Cry for Help: The Silent Agony of Everyday Nigerians

“Never solve problems by creating other problems; true solutions bring harmony, not chaos. Anything less is a failure of integrity and wisdom.” These words capture the heart of Nigeria’s struggles today. Our leaders make policies to stabilize the economy, but too often, these decisions pile on new layers of suffering for ordinary citizens.

Not long ago, I wrote an article about Nigeria’s economic reality that was published on some online platforms. It resonated with many readers, but one response left me deeply unsettled. A man from an Abuja community reached out to me after getting my cell phone number from one of my publications. After expressing appreciation for my efforts, his tone changed as he described his dire situation.

He told me his family didn’t have enough to eat that evening, and his wife was in the hospital. Later that same day, he called again, grief-stricken, to say that his wife had just passed away. I could feel his pain through the phone.

Two weeks later, he sent me a text message:

“Good morning Sir. How is your family and work Sir? You are a senior Bros and a father. I am pleading with you so my children can eat, but you refused. If you hear I and my children died of hunger, how will you feel? I am passing through a tough time in life Sir. Am your younger brother, please help Sir.”

His words pierced my heart. This wasn’t just one man’s story; it was a reflection of the desperation felt by millions of Nigerians.

The removal of the fuel subsidy, soaring inflation, and relentless taxation have left families teetering on the edge. Policies intended to fix problems have instead shattered lives. Yet, our leaders remain insulated, relying on reports tailored to tell them what they want to hear—reports that mask the harsh realities on the ground.

We need more than policies written in air-conditioned offices. We need leaders who listen, who walk among the people, and who understand the struggles they face daily. Town hall meetings, grassroots outreach, and transparent feedback platforms are not optional—they are essential.

When leaders fail to engage with their citizens, they fail their mandate. Economic reforms must be accompanied by safety nets to ensure no one is left behind. It’s not a weakness to hear the cries of the suffering; it’s the true test of leadership.

This man’s plea isn’t just a call for personal help; it’s a wake-up call for a nation on the brink. Will our leaders rise to the occasion, or will they continue to ignore the human cost of their decisions? Time will tell, but for the sake of millions like him, let’s hope they choose compassion over indifference.

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com or +2348062380296