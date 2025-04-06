Manchester Derby Ends Goalless in Gritty Encounter

The highly anticipated Manchester Derby between United and City ended in a hard-fought draw, with neither side managing to find the back of the net — the first goalless derby since 2020.

Both teams had chances throughout the match, but none were able to capitalize. City dominated possession with 58%, while United held 42%. Despite the lower share of the ball, the Red Devils registered more shots on target than their cross-city rivals.

For Manchester United, the result does little to improve their bleak hopes of European qualification. Sitting in 13th place with 38 points, their chances of reaching the UEFA Europa League or Conference League depend on winning all seven of their remaining matches.

On the other hand, Manchester City remain in contention for a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Currently fifth, just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, the Cityzens still have a realistic shot — provided they can turn their remaining fixtures into victories.