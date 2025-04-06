Relegation Blow: Aribo and Onuachu to Play in the Championship Next Season

Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu have been relegated with Southampton to the English League’s second tier—the Championship—after Southampton’s defeat at White Hart Lane to Tottenham Hotspur.

Joe Aribo started the game and was substituted by William Smallbone in the 64th minute, while Paul Onuachu was introduced in the 73rd minute for Cameron Archer.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Brennan Johnson scored a brace in the first half, and the third goal came from a spot-kick by Mathys Tel. Although Southampton managed to reduce the deficit by scoring before Tottenham’s third goal, the effort was not enough to retain their place in the English Premier League for the 2025/26 season.

Southampton, the poorest-performing team this season, has secured just 10 points after 31 league games—the least by any club. They have conceded the most goals (74) and scored the fewest (23). The team managed just two wins and four draws by the 31st matchday.

Club captain Jack Stephens, during the post-match press conference, revealed that they didn’t deserve the reception they received following their horrible campaign:

“I’ve never experienced anything like today. We didn’t deserve the reception that we got at the end there. We know how frustrated they will be. We know how disappointed and upset they’ll be, like we are, but for them to be so loud, so supportive—that doesn’t go unnoticed in the dressing room, and I’ll be forever grateful for that response from them.”