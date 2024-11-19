Malaria Cases Surge in Ogun, Government Pushes for Widespread Net Use

In Ogun State, malaria prevalence has climbed from 22% in 2018 to 25% in 2021, prompting health authorities to ramp up initiatives aimed at combating the disease.

To address the rising cases, the Federal Government and Ogun State authorities have launched a campaign distributing 3.1 million insecticide-treated nets, provided by the Society for Family Health with additional support from various partners.

This initiative, inaugurated in Abeokuta, emphasizes the urgent need for residents to use the nets effectively.

Malaria remains a critical health issue in Nigeria, with the country accounting for a significant share of global cases and fatalities.

Authorities stressed that consistent use of treated nets will play a pivotal role in reducing malaria transmission.

Ogun State’s Deputy Governor has underscored the impact of malaria on health, particularly its role in maternal and child mortality.

To ensure effective adoption, the state government has called on community leaders and residents to actively support the net distribution campaign.

Residents are encouraged to collect nets at designated centers and ensure proper usage to protect against malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

