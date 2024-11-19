How to make the Best of Trump's Presidency, Kamala's Opposition, and Putin's Partnership?

The world is about direction, route, and speed. So when President Putin says, ‘a new world order is taking shape’, it is both relevant and irrelevant, because me and you have a part to play even as individuals, but our questionable politicians and journalists in Africa and a big chunk of the world are sadly spectators. Above all, God decides largely the destiny, but can our choices influence God on even speed? Well, God is both an actor and super reactor, so when you are given the choice, only knowledge (thoughts) matters more than speed. I Jarga k. Gigo can influence Trump, Putin, Kamala, and beyond; and imagine if I was the Foreign minister of the Gambia, Nigeria, or Jamaica? Well, presidents and foreign ministers have dozens of things to work on, so being an Activist for about 3 to xyz things may be more advantageous. One is freedom of speech, especially ending social media censorship; two is worldwide legalisation of Cannabis, especially medical cannabis and hemp; three is ending the wars and defining sovereignty in more clear terms.

In the beginning even devils had freedom of speech, angels could disagree with God and still follow orders; but a good or questionable black couple called Adam and Eve (Awa) ate the apple of fear, greed, and arrogance to eventually disturb the direction of the world? These Africans! Are they the problems of the world or will they ever become part of the solutions? Well, the Asians were sure having sex like or more than original Africans, or how they got billions? Should we ask between Trump and Putin who likes sex more in the spirit of freedom of speech and humor, or respectfully court them to much higher than sex? My point is freedom of speech is a God given right we should neither abuse, nor allow anyone to take it from us! How did Africa suppress ‘freedom of speech’ through culture to fall; The middle east suppressed ‘freedom of speech’ through religion to fall? So the anti oppression Lord says, away! Or aside! With culture and religion, let the era of governments begin to be tested on conscience, including but beyond freedom of speech.

So mighty u.s says ‘freedom of speech’ is sacred, let us enshrine it in our constitution to help the secular minds or test them and everyone? The Direction of the U.S. was largely respected by the government more than individuals. Some slaves suffered over even truthful speech, but Frederick Douglas was allowed to lambast the u.s congress about Independence day to the negro? He was even rewarded to represent the u.s in Haiti, but how useful or useless was he in helping Haiti and Africa+ understand and respect freedom of speech? History is nice, but time demands speed-up towards more interesting discussions. The birth of the Internet makes cowardly u.s, especially the democrats, disrespect freedom of speech in cowardly ways and false protections? Julian Assange was denied working opportunities by Obama and the democrats, which is enough to warrant God giving Trump a chance. Trump sadly hunted Assange in worse ways to deserve losing and being a victim of censorship after being a culprit of censorship? Did Biden rescued Trump more than Assange, because the deal insinuates Trump did no wrong and innocent Assange was ‘guilty’, or fear being a victim like Epstein or xyz? Well, Facebook, Twitter, google, and who else censored Jarga before Trump and Putin? Some victims of censorship are now in power, but will they censor others or try to finally end all social media censorship? Will they focus on ending censorship against the elite, but ignore the rising stars and ordinary folks on and beyond censorship?

Governments work with laws and policies, so unless they make laws against the guilty companies, we should not take Putin and Trump as serious partners against censorship. Since they are humans, when God inspires me towards writing, your job includes sharing towards all ambassadors and presidents of the world. Dear President Putin and Trump, you guys are victims of censorship, but so are millions or billions of people, so will you sincerely care? We want new international laws where giant social media companies will pay at least one million dollars or five percent of worth to victims of censorship and their governments. For example, when Twitter takes down the Hunter Biden Laptop story, no human was ever in danger. Reason means you fact check and remember the dangers of censorship? Once the laws exist, it means if the courts fine Twitter five million dollars, at least five percent of that fine should go to the original source and a special committee decides what the other affected players deserve, including the government beyond the U.S.

Sadly u.s officials are yet to see ‘freedom of speech’ as God’s given right like Tulsi Gabbard, but can we teach Trump, Putin, and others? My point is the so-called social media dangers exist only in u.s? If I wrote about a daughter of president Barrow, Tinubu, or Putin was having sex on the beach with me or xyz, which social media do you think would censor it like the Biden laptop issue? I will either get arrested for intimidation or the affected country may temporarily shut down twitter (X) or xyz? With the laws, I will then be able to resist a lot more, knowing millions awaits me if freed and it turns out to be truthful? This is why a special reserve fund to compensate special victims is not just to punish guilty companies, but pathing towards more freedom of speech. So the direction of punishing people over social media posts is the cowardly wrong direction, but the direction of punishing companies that censor is yet to be born. History and God will immensely reward Putin and Trump if they utilize this amazing opportunity. You heard my suggestion and feel free to task others on how to make it work.

The worldwide legalisation of cannabis is overdue, and where God first taught me what is direction, route, and speed between individuals and governments, plus how an individual can contribute towards defeating the biggest governments. Needless to say all governments were once opposed to cannabis in general and censored even cannabis literature, or study the historical cases around Marc Emery of Canada and the U.S. Since politicians tend to care about votes and money more than the people, I think Norml and other top activists must play a truthful appeal beyond Trump, Vance, and Gabbard. It will hint if Trump is open to repentance or care about Vance, the party, the u.s, and/or the world. Beside private talks, we must bombard nuclear level ads towards legalisation, including voter education for historical records. An Ad against Democrats: Why are the Democrats the cowardly party and repeatedly play people, especially black men, on Cannabis? Why did Joe Biden work with the worst of Republicans under Clinton to deny jobs and jail mainly blacks over cannabis? Besides cowardice and arrogant dictating over a male body, why are the Democrats the excuse-oriented party? Remember how Nancy Pelosi sadly gave the excuse of Covid 19 to delay a bill that Trump would have signed in 2020? The freedom of millions of people demands multi-tasking because cannabis helps with COVID-19 19, and those who need medical cannabis are as valuable as COVID patients. how many bills have you worked on? I suspect both parties rather run on a problem, or which party is worse to blacks or all races? Some people do not want ‘Cannabis in their backyard’ says questionable Pelosi, as if all people want abortion clinics or LGBTQ nightclubs in their backyards? The sex party says ‘Kamala or the government have the right to dictate what men put in their bodies’? So show her toasting wine on TV, promising to fight for the women of America or the world, but never the men of the world? Obama promised and failed us! Trump is prostitute minded, so he chose federal hemp legalisation and ignored even medical cannabis with reasonableTHC? Biden did nothing at the federal level, except questionable political pardons? Regardless of how Harris seemingly repents, her actions as she is finally free is being watched! God’s curse be upon any party or person that wants to delay our freedom beyond the u.s.

Another Ad against Trump: Do you remember when Trump was donating millions to Democrats for Biden to jail mainly black people and deny them even ‘black jobs’ through pre-employment cannabis tests? It contributed to gang forming and other ills that affect those who support bad laws? Do you remember we gave Trump the chance to rectify the wrongs of Biden, but he said or acted like ‘black folks’ should be at the back of the bus until when? Will Trump give a ‘white job’ or cabinet post to marijuana folks or find excuses on easily removing the bad laws? LGBTQ Pete, Drinking folks, adulterers, etc should be tolerated in Cabinet only if Cannabis folks are not discriminated against? What danger does a Cannabis minister/Secretary, Ambassador, etc pose to the president or the public? No! One or few for impression is dangerous, so let’s fight for federal laws and a new international treaty on cannabis based on facts. I am certain that God can legalize cannabis in every country within weeks, or give me one billion dollars and I will legalize it in 75% of all countries in weeks, unless God fights me.

An Ad against Putin: Russia is known for doping athletes, but when will you try marijuana, legally to everyone? You gave your folks alcohol and much worse things, but still seek Britney [cannabis] Griner to train and beat your folks? Well, once it is legalized at the federal level, u.s will have much better than Griner to beat you in the U.K ? The sick and the well deserve to compete in sports, so if alcohol helps the white athlete it is tolerable, but until white swimmers openly use cannabis and beat Russia, then research is smarter than jailing your young ones over a divine plant? Europe is matriarchal, but Russia is yet to be patriarchal or manly enough? Only sissy countries fear a harmless and beneficial plant.

The ads for Africa and the Middle East will have to be hemp-leaning and medical cannabis because many in such countries are prostitute minded leaders from a largely prostitute minded populace. Since industrial hemp comes with money and material things every coward will gladly use, this will be the door for many countries to submit, and perhaps believe later? Few more countries may accept medical cannabis, because even heartless people tend to care about sick people, unless you are wrongly praised like Biden on empathy and Obama on Obamacare. I trust marijuana care more than obamacare; I appreciate the care and empathy in marijuana than Biden with words; but I also desperately call on the God of all races, all genders, all regions to rescue and give us much better than prostitutes and prostitute minded leaders. I am convinced that marijuana legalisation may significantly lift the character of the sexual world, hopefully for most people.

On wars: I am convinced that Trump will end the war in Ukraine within weeks, or months at most. Like I said months ago, Trump has the power to not just stop u.s funds, but he can threaten Europe with sanctions and they will follow him. On Gaza, I am slightly less hopeful or even much willing to suggest as planned. However, I do not think the Arabs and greater Muslim world are yet to understand the primary purpose of the Quhr-aahn and religion in general. The world revolves around conscience more than power, and human beings are varyingly guilty folks. This means we all have sins to repent for in the spirit of ch.103 or conscience. Stop blaming America or even Israel and start presenting conscientious plans. Above all, start respecting human rights in your countries and even homes to win the higher favor of God .

Although Trump may not be the worst president on wars, I do not consider him anti-war as many do. There are different types and levels of wars. The longest war is not Afghanistan as history books or the internet wrongly claim, but war on marijuana. The war on marijuana folks in u.s cost over trillion dollars and countless scars, plus sadly going on still. On physical wars between countries, it is actually Obama who changed the direction of the U.S. Trump happens to have a bigger mouth, but God is giving him a new opportunity I hope he realized by not starting or escalating wars. The war in Afghanistan has many lessons, but let me list how people should see wars.

1. Seed a war — Trump arguably seeded the war in Gaza and the Arabs+ watered it. Osama bin Laden seeded the war in Afghanistan and the Taliban contributed to it.

2. Start a war – Bush wrongly started a war in Iraq.

3. Escalate a war — Obama escalated the war in Afghanistan to kill Bin Laden. And Trump super escalated the war by wrongly dropping the ‘mother of all bombs’. Since the Taliban rightly resisted at that point, he had no option but to de-escalate.

4. De-escalate a war — Obama de-escalated in Iraq and Trump de-escalated in Syria only after Putin entered.

5. Intervene in a war — Obama intervene in Libya unless you refuse to admit there was war there, or Clinton and Obama magically caused the uprising.

6. End a war — A war can only end through surrender, total defeat, or peace agreement. So the party that refuses a good peace agreement is the guilty one…

Like people can seed a war, you can diffuse a war that could have happened with mere article. For example, I arguably stopped a highly probable war between Senegal and the Gambia during Jammeh’s time, and the verifiable evidence includes those who were watering for the war hated me and attacked me in many ways history may not note, but the angels can confirm and I am reminded today. President Wade was mute and planning, but spoke up within 24 hours of my powerful article being published. Those who worked on the peace deal deserve credit, not just me, but the warmongers then attacked me more than the deal makers. My point is not to brag, but for you to learn and speak up when you see where others seem blind or recklessly gamble people into wars.

It is vital to respectfully work with Trump where need be, but he is yet to fully demonstrate he is anti-war in a positive sense, except with Russia and North Korea. Even the so-called ending of Nuclear weapons, it was actually Obama who first declared the direction, but Trump tends to steal credits or under credit others? He should not out-spend on weapons this time or history should see escalatory spending on weapons as part of the gauge-list for or against war? Russia and China do not have space forces, so why should Trump start such and refuse to give me million dollars or even help the poor Americans?

Considering the nature of the world, the u.s and other world powers should clearly say it will only intervene in wars to end unjust wars, consistently. The circumstances that warrant possible intervention are many, but conscience remains the guiding tool even in wars. I also hope Trump ends the economic wars he restarted with Cuba and Iraq, and focus towards universal love, including the top four universal targets I outlined in a different article. God can kill him within days and he is less likely to have another thirty years on earth. So he should focus on satisfying the Lord of conscience and remember God can curse him preventively to protect one highly innocent soul. I sincerely wish him well. I am highly praying that God uses high speed for this article to reach him, he may confront the guilty social media with new laws. His advisors should be conscientious, because once he reaches a certain level of conscience, he won’t trade it for anything. The Democrats can sincerely repent beyond how they treat me. May God bless me and curse my enemies, the known and unknown ones, the visible and invisible ones. May God bless every good soul through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

