BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Azaya Kura Village, Kills 45 in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday attacked Azaya Kura, a village in Borno State, killing at least 45 people.

The assault was reportedly in retaliation after four of their members, who had entered the local market, were identified and killed in a gunfight with soldiers.

Armed with guns and explosives, the militants stormed the village, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.

Survivors described the devastating loss of lives and property and the intense fear caused by the attack.

Despite repeated assurances from the government, Boko Haram has continued its violent activities, including kidnappings, killings, and other acts of terror.

