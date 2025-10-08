spot_img
October 8, 2025

Mahmood Yakubu Resignation: Can May Agbamuche-Mbu Restore Trust in Nigeria’s Electoral System? ‎

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

Acting INEC Chair, May Agbamuche-Mbu

‎On October 7, 2025, Professor Mahmood Yakubu resigned as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), handing over leadership to Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu. This transition occurs just a month before the Anambra governorship election and two years ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving National Commissioner at INEC, steps into this role amid growing concerns over electoral credibility. Her appointment is seen as a stabilizing move, but the real question remains: can she restore public trust in a system marred by allegations of manipulation and inefficiency?

‎Born in Kano to parents from Delta State, Agbamuche-Mbu has over 30 years of legal experience, including qualifications in both Nigeria and the UK. She has served on various federal committees and led a prominent law firm in Lagos. Her tenure at INEC has been marked by a focus on legal oversight and dispute resolution.

‎However, her appointment comes at a time when INEC faces significant challenges. The commission has been criticized for logistical failures, voter disenfranchisement, and allegations of political interference. The upcoming elections, including the Anambra governorship poll and the 2027 general elections, will test her ability to navigate these turbulent waters.

‎Agbamuche-Mbu’s legal background and experience in alternative dispute resolution position her well to address these issues. Her approach will need to be both firm and transparent to rebuild public confidence.

‎As she assumes leadership, the nation watches closely. The question is not just about her qualifications but about her capacity to lead INEC through a period of scrutiny and reform.

‎In the coming months, Agbamuche-Mbu’s actions will speak louder than words. The integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process may well depend on her ability to steer INEC back to credibility.

‎The clock is ticking. The nation waits.

Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match. He can be reached at mail: anagbosolinus@gmail.com Tel: 08026287711
