Certificate Forgery Allegations Force Innovation Minister Out, Tinubu Accepts Resignation

Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has resigned from office following allegations that he forged his university degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

The allegations were first reported by Premium Times.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed Nnaji’s resignation in a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, noting that President Bola Tinubu has accepted it.

According to the statement, the minister submitted his resignation letter to the President on Tuesday, September 7, thanking him for the opportunity to serve the country.

“President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him success in his future endeavours,” Onanuga said.

Nnaji was among the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees from 25 states whose names were forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation in August 2023, The News Chronicle reports.