Arsenal has beaten London rivals Chelsea in the London Derby at the Emirates Stadium, completing a league double over them this season.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, they have conceded 6-0 across both games, with their star man, Cole Palmer, absent from both ties.

First Half:

Arsenal maintained good form throughout this half after taking a 1-0 home lead, thanks to Merino’s 20th-minute strike—his third goal since playing as a false nine. Chelsea had better possession in this half, with 55% compared to the home side’s 45%.

Second Half:

The game became more intense in this half as both teams made significant attempts. Chelsea increased their ball possession to 59% against Arsenal’s 41%, but the Blues could only register two shots on target in the entire half. The game ended 1-0 in favor of the Gunners.

League Standings:

At the summit, Arsenal maintained their second spot with 58 points, 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Chelsea, struggling to secure a Champions League spot, remains in fourth place with 49 points after 29 games in the English Premier League.