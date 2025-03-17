Baidu Unveils Two New AI Models

Baidu has introduced two advanced AI models, Ernie 4.5 and Ernie X1, expanding its artificial intelligence offerings.

The Chinese search engine company first launched its Ernie model two years ago and has now upgraded it with new capabilities.

Ernie 4.5 is designed to understand humor, including memes and satire, making it more interactive.

The new Ernie X1 is built for reasoning and is said to match the performance of DeepSeek R1 but at a lower cost.

Both models can handle different types of content, including text, images, video, and audio.

Despite being one of the first companies in China to release an AI model to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Baidu has faced challenges in gaining widespread users.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek has drawn attention in the AI industry with its cost-effective and powerful models, increasing competition.

Baidu has also announced plans to introduce Ernie 5 later this year, promising further improvements in AI capabilities.