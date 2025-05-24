Liverpool Close In on Wirtz Deal as Jonathan Tah Agrees Bayern Move

Liverpool is on the verge of securing the signature of German midfielder Florian Wirtz, with personal terms fully agreed between the player and the Premier League club.

Sources indicate that Wirtz has made a clear decision to join Liverpool, turning down interest from Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz’s current club, is said to be aware of the player’s preference and the completed contract agreement.

Discussions between the two clubs are currently ongoing, with Liverpool reportedly optimistic about concluding the transfer swiftly, without a prolonged negotiation process.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with German centre-back Jonathan Tah, who will join the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer. Tah has accepted a long-term contract with Bayern, and Bayer Leverkusen has been officially informed of his decision.

Although the deal is set for completion, Leverkusen is awaiting contact from Bayern to negotiate a possible fee that would allow Tah to participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup as a Bayern player.