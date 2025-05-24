FIFA President Infantino Hopes to See Ronaldo and Messi Play on Same Team

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his desire to witness two of football’s most iconic players—Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi—play together on the same team.

“I would love to see Cristiano and Messi play together,” Infantino said. “Imagine if they played on the same team in the tournament? That would be something special.”

The statement comes amid growing interest in the twilight years of both players’ careers, as fans speculate about potential exhibition matches and legacy tournaments that could bring the two stars into the same lineup for the first time.

For over 15 years, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated global football, establishing one of the most remarkable rivalries in sports history. Both players have broken countless records and redefined consistency at the highest level of the game.

Between them, they share 13 Ballon d’Or awards—Messi with eight and Ronaldo with five—alongside multiple UEFA Champions League titles, league trophies across England, Spain, Italy, and France, and over 800 career goals each.

Their rivalry was at its peak during their respective spells at Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, where El Clásico clashes became global events, drawing millions of viewers. The debate over who is the greater player continues to polarize fans, pundits, and players alike.

Despite their fierce competition on the pitch, both have spoken in the past about their mutual respect. However, they have never played together in a competitive fixture.

Infantino’s remarks have sparked renewed interest in the idea, with some speculating that a charity match, legends tournament, or special FIFA event could make such a pairing possible in the future.

Both Messi, currently with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, remain active and influential in the sport, even in the later stages of their careers.