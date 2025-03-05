Alleged Betrayal: I Don’t Feel Any Guilt, My Conscience Is Very Clear- Tigga

A member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa state, Kefas Elisha Tigga has said that he still believes in David Emmanuel Umbugadu, the former governorship candidate in the 2023 general election.

In an interview with The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, on Monday March 3, Tigga who stated that he has received the greatest insults following his recent support for the Sule-led administration in the state, maintained that such criticisms would not unsettle him.

“I still believe in Ombugadu. He is young man. He has his own mistakes. He has his own flaws here and there. but we are all in the learning field. I didn’t leave him.

“I have always pushed him to be able to do what is correct to our own people. So, if I have not given him the breathing space, that means I have not left him. I am trying to make impact in the community I find myself. And I don’t think there is anything wrong with me moving and mingling with people around.” He added.

While stressing that he feels no iota of guilt even after being at the forefront of the protest that questioned the declaration of Eng. Abdullahi Sule as winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll in the state, Tigga asserted that supporting the incumbent governor is way of bridging the political gap between the government and the aggrieved parties.

Community Developer, Kefas Tigga

He explained further; “Should I tell them to stay away from the government of their own state. The time of election is over. People want to survive. A lot of them are of the opinion that if going back to the APC is our direction please tell us to move so that we can all work together.

“I have received one of the highest insult online recently. Some people see me on the road and turn their faces. Some friends say I have disappointed them. I don’t feel a single or iota of guilt because my conscience is very clear. I know what I’m doing. And I’m not in anyway trying to endanger them. I am only trying to tell them that we are one. Politics is a game. There is no permanent friend, there is no permanent enemy. There is only permanent interest”.

This revelation is coming amidst claims in some quarters that the Community Developer betrayed the People’s Democratic Party and a section of women who thronged out en masse during the long-held protest that challenged the mandate of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Recall that prior to the Supreme Court verdict that declared Engineer Abdullahi Sule, as winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election, a group under the aegis of the Indigenous People Of Nasarawa State, led by one of its frontline conveners, Kefas Tigga, protested vehemently against what they described as the wrongful declaration of the election results in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.