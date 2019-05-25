Supreme Court Declares Victory to PDP Zamfara State

The Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the All Progressive Congress (APC) did not conduct valid primaries in the build-up to the 2019 elections in Zamfara State. The ruling from Nigeria’s highest court means that APC have finally lost its bid to govern Zamfara State for the next four years.

Justice Has Finally Prevailed in Zamfara State – Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court which declared PDP winner of the governorship election in Zamfara State. The former vice president of the country stated that the apex court upheld the rule of law and did justice by the decision to follow the case with all facts provided.

UK’s Prime Minister to Step Down from Office on June 7

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May yesterday tearfully announced her decision to step down from her position on June 7 following her inability to reach a consensus on her Brexit plans. Her decision to step down brings an end to controversies surrounding her leadership in the country.

Ohanaeze Challenges Federal Government to Launch Biafra Radio

Following the decision by the Federal Government on Wednesday to establish a radio station for Fulani herdsmen and nomadic farmers, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo have challenged the government to reignite the launch of its own Biafra Radio Station.

Katsina State Government Announce Death Sentence for Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling

The Katsina State Government led by Governor Aminu Bello Masari has announced stiffer punishment of death sentence against kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state. This was announced yesterday after the signing of two laws – the penal code and procedure laws in the state.

Ramadan: President Buhari Hosts Nigerian Billionaires and Business Community Members at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday played host to a few Nigerian billionaires and business community members in the country. Among which were Africa’s richest man; Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola and other members of the business committee. This was done after the Ramadan breaking of fast (Iftar) at the Presidential Villa.

Reposition NGF To Aid National Development – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advised the newly elected leader of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Kayode Fayemi to reposition the body to aide national development. The former governor of Lagos State urged Mr. Fayemi to utilize the forum for advancing the frontiers of fiscal federalism and support President Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Buhari’s Cabinet Not Divided on National Carrier – Sirika

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has denied reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is divided over the mode of implementation of the National Carrier project. The minister made this claim after reacting to comments purportedly made by his colleague and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on the Nigeria Air project.

Supreme Court Affirms Fayemi’s Victory, Dismisses PDP, Olushola’s Appeal

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Kayode Fayemi as the governor of Ekiti State after dismissing the appeal made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Kolapo Olushola-Eleka challenging Fayemi’s victory. The Supreme Court led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad unanimously held that the appeal challenging the outcome of the poll lacked merit.

Nigeria Names Final Super Falcons World Cup Squad

Nigeria has announced the final Super Falcons squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France. The News Chronicle reports that FC Barcelona Femení star Asisat Oshoala and France-based forward Desire Oparanozie headline the squad, which features plenty of highly-coveted firepower atop the field, unveiled on Friday. Meanwhile, Onome Ebi could become the first African (male or female) to play at five World Cups come June at the age of 35.