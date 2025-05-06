Lawyers Urge National Assembly to Take Over Benue and Zamfara Assemblies Due to Crisis

Lawyers from around Nigeria, under the group Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition, have called on the National Assembly to take over the roles of the Houses of Assembly in Benue and Zamfara States.

The group held a peaceful protest at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, claiming that both state assemblies can no longer perform their constitutional duties due to internal conflicts and interference by their governors.

According to the coalition, 10 lawmakers in Zamfara have been suspended since February 2024, allegedly on the orders of Governor Dauda Lawal, after they raised concerns about worsening insecurity in the state.

In Benue State, 13 lawmakers were also reportedly suspended for refusing to follow Governor Hyacinth Alia’s directive to suspend the state’s Chief Judge.

The coalition, led by lawyer Sambari Benjamin, is asking the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the Nigerian Constitution.

This section allows the National Assembly to step in and make laws for any state whose House of Assembly is unable to function properly.

They warned that failure to act could lead to the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue and Zamfara, which could destabilize not just the two states but also the National Assembly.

The group submitted a petition to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urging him to take immediate action to restore democracy and stability in both states.

Part of the petition reads:

“We write to seek urgent action from the Senate to prevent the gradual collapse of our democracy. Following the approval of a state of emergency in Rivers State by the National Assembly, we are concerned that Benue and Zamfara may be next unless swift constitutional steps are taken.

“Our request is based on Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that if a state’s House of Assembly cannot carry out its duties due to prevailing circumstances, the National Assembly can step in and make laws for peace, order, and good governance in that state.”

They emphasized that this action would be temporary and wouldn’t affect the position of the governors or their deputies.