12 Killed, Several Abducted in Bandit Attack on Zamfara Villages

At least 12 people were killed and an unknown number abducted during a coordinated attack by armed bandits on several villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to sources, the attack took place around 1:30 p.m. on Monday May 5, 2025. It was reportedly in retaliation for a recent military operation by Nigerian Army troops under Operation FANSAN YANMA, which targeted a bandit camp in the Dankurmi forest.

The bandits raided seven villages in the Dankurmi district Zamfarawa, Kurukuru, Dogon Daji, Dan Hayin Zamfarawa, Tungar Zabo, Burmukai, and Dambawa killing 12 residents and kidnapping others, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Following a distress call, troops were immediately alerted and are currently responding to the situation. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the abducted victims