SWAN Vows to Rebuild Ties with Sports Stakeholders for Enhanced Development

The Ekiti State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has pledged to renew its collaboration with relevant sports bodies and stakeholders as part of efforts to boost sports growth across the state.

This commitment was made known through a statement issued by the association’s Secretary, Bisi Ogunleye, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

In the statement, SWAN expressed appreciation to the Ekiti State Government for its strides in promoting sporting activities, particularly acknowledging the ongoing construction of the Indoor Sports Hall and other initiatives aimed at uplifting the sector.

The association also praised Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the renovation works currently underway at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, describing it as a significant investment in sports infrastructure.

“SWAN during its Congress commended the state for the ongoing massive renovation of the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, the ongoing construction of Indoor Sports Hall project in Ado-Ekiti.

It frowned at the harsh treatment of its members by some sports associations in the state,” the statement read.

The body condemned the poor treatment reportedly meted out to its members by some sports associations and called for a change in attitude.

“The association urged all sports associations to accord SWAN members serving as media officers their due respect as professionals, and Board members rather than being treated or addressed as ‘ordinary press boys,’” it added.

It further called on the Sports Commission and the Sports Development Trust Fund Board to step up their responsibilities and fulfill their mandates effectively.

“The association charges the Sports Development Trust Fund Board and the Sports Commission to be more alive to their responsibilities and discharge the duties expected of them diligently.”

In its resolution, SWAN reaffirmed its commitment to using the media and innovative platforms to support government-driven and stakeholder-led policies that promote sports development in Ekiti.

“It resolved to promote sports policies and programmes of government and other stakeholders through the media and other ideal initiatives,” the statement concluded.