Lawyer Expresses Frustration Over Speed Darlington’s Continued Detention Despite Court Bail

Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has voiced his growing frustration over the singer’s continued detention by the police, even after a court granted him bail on December 23, 2024.

Darlington, arrested on November 27 for allegedly cyberstalking Burna Boy, had his case taken to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Despite being granted bail just a month after his arrest, the singer remains behind bars, sparking outrage among his fans and legal team.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DECxx8cIixQ/?igsh= MW5vaGRwcGVvNTB6Ng==

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Alieke shared his frustrations. He explained that he had done everything possible to secure Darlington’s release, but the police are still holding him.

The lawyer accused the police of blatantly disregarding the court’s order, and in the video, he even hinted that Burna Boy might have used his influence or bribed the police to keep Darlington locked up.

This ongoing situation has left many questioning why a court’s decision isn’t respected and when Darlington will finally be set free.

