Starlink Increases Internet Subscription Fees in Nigeria

Starlink, the satellite-based internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has revised its subscription fees for Nigerian users.

While new customers are expected to adhere to the revised prices immediately, existing subscribers will transition to the new rates from January 27, 2025.

The updated pricing includes the following tiers: Standard (Residential) at ₦75,000, Mobile Regional (Roam Unlimited) at ₦167,000, and Mobile Global (Global Roam) at ₦717,000 per month.

The company attributed the price increase to ongoing efforts to enhance network infrastructure and sustain reliable internet services nationwide.

According to the notification, subscribers can discontinue the service if they find the changes unsuitable.

This announcement follows a controversial price adjustment in September, where monthly fees for Standard services rose from ₦38,000 to ₦75,000.

Initially challenged by Nigeria’s regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission, the increase faced delays but was later implemented.

Launched in Nigeria in December 2022, Starlink has been commended for extending internet access to underserved areas.

However, the growing cost of its services has raised concerns, especially amid Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

