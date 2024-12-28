Arsenal Suffers Major Blow as Bukayo Saka Faces Extended Layoff

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that star winger Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for over two months due to injury.

The 21-year-old underwent surgery, which will keep him out of action for an extended period.

Arteta revealed the extent of Saka’s injury, stating, “Bukayo underwent surgery, so he will be out for many and many weeks… probably, more than two months.”

The Spanish manager acknowledged that the recovery process will be lengthy and depends on various factors.

The Arsenal boss elaborated on Saka’s road to recovery, saying, “Now it depends… how the scar tissue starts to heal, the mobility of that. But he will be out for a long time.”

Saka’s absence will be deeply felt by the Gunners, who are currently competing in various competitions. The young winger has been instrumental in Arsenal’s success, providing pace, skill, and goals to the team. His extended layoff will require Arteta to reassess his team’s strategy and find alternative solutions.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the winger’s return to action, hoping that he will come back stronger and more determined than ever.

