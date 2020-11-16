LASG Seeks 21st Century Compliant Tradesmen, Artisans

The Lagos State Government has again restated its determination to continually upskill members of the Lagos State Council for Tradesmen and Artisans, LASCOTA, to meet up with the job demands for the 21st-century economy.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of Y2020 upskilling of 2000 Tradesmen and Artisans in Lagos at the weekend, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke stated that the retraining of 1,500 Artisans and 500 Tradesmen is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to continually enhance the competence and quality of Artisans and Traders in the State for global competitiveness.

She said, “This re-skilling programme was developed to equip you towards becoming 21st-century Artisans and Tradesmen, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the present administration, under the leadership of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu”.

“It gives me a deep sense of satisfaction to note that we are committed to ensuring that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector of our State’s economy, to which most of you belong, grows and flourishes”, the Commissioner added.

She urged the beneficiaries of the re-skilling programme to reciprocate the gesture of the government by also contributing their quota towards the attainment of a “Greater Lagos, Your Lagos, Our Lagos”.

She warned that the training programme was not just about going to various centres and getting a certificate, but about “Broadening your scope, widening your horizon, thinking creatively and absorbing the truth about life. We must see the training beyond our certificates”.

Arobieke also used the event to restate the passion of the State Government about the informal sector, as demonstrated through the implementation of various programmes anchored by the Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment in collaboration with other agencies.

The Commissioner emphasised that besides the experience, technical and vocational knowledge already at the disposal of the participants, all the friendships, camaraderie, network and bonds they will still build in the course of the training are also important elements capable of driving their trades and vocations into the next stage of productivity.

She informed that the training has been designed to address the skills mismatch and provide the right mix of skills sets needed to service the industrial needs of the State, in particular, and the country at large.

Arobieke revealed that focus has now been shifted to equipping and rebuilding the informal sector to engender vibrancy for the prevailing realities, stressing that efforts are being intensified to ensure that products and services of Tradesmen and Artisans are patronised by Government Ministries. Departments and Agencies.

The Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB, Ms. Ronke Azeez, had earlier introduced the 2,000 Artisans and Tradesmen for the upskilling in 19 different areas including Fashion Designing, Block Laying, Catering, Barbing, Shoe Making, Cosmetology and Hair Dressing, among others.

She explained that the eight weeks duration of the training programme will be held in two different batches: Tuesdays and Wednesdays for those in Tradesmen category, while Saturdays and Sundays will be for Artisans in three Government Technical Colleges in Ikotun, Ikorodu and Agidingbi respectively.

The President of LASCOTA, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, appreciated the gesture by the government and urged the participants to be of good conduct, make punctuality their watchword and do all that is within their capacity to be worthy ambassadors of the trade or vocation they represent.