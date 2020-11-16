Police confirm kidnap of ex-Nigerian International in Delta

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Refinery Road, Warri in Delta State,

Obodo, 36, was abducted by the gunmen when he stopped by to buy bananas on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, Onome Onovawakpoyeya, told TNC correspondent.

“Obodo was kidnapped at about 5pm on Sunday around Ishaka Hotel just along Refinery Road.

“He was with his girlfriend when he was abducted. They both stopped by the road to buy bananas,” she said.

She added that no demand has been made for his release.

This is the second time the former Udinese midfielder has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The former Nigeria international was abducted by unknown gunmen on June 9, 2012, on his way to church in Warri.

But the day after he was taken, police tracked his abductors to Isoko, just outside Warri, where they found Obodo and arrested some suspects.