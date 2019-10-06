Lamborghini Mercy wins #BBNaija 2019

After 99 entertaining days, Mercy was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, October 6.

The 26 year old video vixen defeated fellow housemates, Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi to emerge the winner of the whooping 60 Million grand prize in the just concluded Big Brother Naija season four.

In the house, Mercy was popularly referred to as ‘Lamborghini Mercy’, ‘Queen of Highlights’, and leader of the Power Puff girls in the house.

She is the first female winner of Big Brother Nigeria and she got into the finale by using her Bet9ja coins to purchase a two week immunity.