Ohanaeze to organise all Igbo Town Union in Enugu

The Apex Igbo organisation OHANAEZE NDIGBO is planning an All Igbo Town Union, Traditional rulers and Igbo organisations summit at Enugu.

The event which is scheduled to take place in November would focus on issues affecting Ndigbo in Nigeria and outside.

According to the spokesman of the group, Chuks Ibegbu, the event will witness speeches, discussions , interactive fora on igbo economic, political, cultural; and social dynamics in the polity. It will also discuss the Igbo Presidency, agitations by pro Biafra groups and other issues of importance to Ndigbo.

Ibegbu noted that the NEC of the group and its planning and strategy committee will soon meet to fine tune arrangements for the summit. Also noting that igbo groups outside Igbo land will also be involved in the summit.

Meanwhile the group is planning to erect an Igbo Heroes and Hall of Fame House and Igbo Memorial cenotaph at its headquarters in Enugu soon. The President General of the group Chief Nnia Nwodo noted that these projects will come on stream before the end of his regime.

In another development, groups in Yoruba land, Ijaw land, Efik land and Ogoja area have lauded the Michael Okpara Centre for effective leadership for honoring their sons in the recent M. I Okpara leadership lecture at Umuahia in Abia state.

The spokesmen of the Efik and Ijaw groups Effiong James and Ebilowei Mathew noted that the cold war between Ndigbo and the Niger Delta is now over following the honor to Prof Eyo Ita, , Obong Victor Attah, Donald Duke, Frank Opigo, Col Archibong, Clement Ebri, Asari Dokubo, and other sons and daughters of the Niger Deta.

They lauded Ndigbo for the maximum support to former President Goodluck Jonathan and noted that its now time for pay back to Ndigbo for Nigeria Presidency by Niger Delta people.

Both men however Effiong called for continous brotherly interface between Ndigbo and their Niger Delta brothers adding that they are one and have everything in common.

Col Adekunle Fajuyi, Adeniran Ogunsanya and Prof Wole Soyinka from Yoruba land were honored at the event too while Chief Imoke and Chief Mathew Mbu were honored from the Ogoja area.