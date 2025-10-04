Laide Bakare Defends Taking Daughter to Club, Tolanibaj Quits Nightlife

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has responded to criticism following her recent remarks about introducing her teenage daughter to nightlife.

In an interview with content creator Mr. Lilgaga, Bakare disclosed that she once took her daughter, then aged 17, to a nightclub. She explained that she was pleased her daughter would remember her as the one who exposed her to such experiences.

She said:

“I took my daughter to the club for the first time at 17. And I like the fact that in her memoir, she would reference me as the person who introduced her to alcohol and clubbing.”

The statement drew swift reactions online, with many questioning her judgment as a parent. Some argued that exposing a minor to alcohol and club culture amounted to irresponsible parenting.

However, on Saturday, Bakare addressed the backlash in a post on her Instagram account. She clarified that she had not introduced her daughter to alcohol but only taken her to a nightclub as a way of offering supervised exposure.

She wrote:

“No pls, I didn’t do Alcohol with @simlineboss only club and it’s just to give her a bit of exposure towards the future. I’m not as bad as you think. Don’t forget she is still a minor. A teenager with robust figure.”

Meanwhile, reality television personality Tolani Baj has spoken openly about her changing lifestyle. In a video shared via Snapchat, the 31-year-old admitted that she no longer finds enjoyment in clubbing.

She said:

“I gotta start being honest with myself. I no longer enjoy clubbing. I keep forcing it, bruh. I wanna see if I can experience some kind of excitement. I need excitement in my life.”

Tolani Baj explained that loud music and late-night outings no longer excite her. She added that she is considering marriage as the next phase of her life. In her words:

“I’m tired of clubbing. I don’t wanna be outside. What am I looking for outside if I have a partner? … I think it’s time to get married. I want to see if I can get married for like two days just to see if I like it. That’s a scary commitment.”