spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 4, 2025 - 11:50 AM

450 Arrested, 180 Freed in Sweeping Nationwide Raids

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Troops Arrest NURTW Members Smuggling Military Gear to Boko Haram in Borno - DHQ
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that troops across different theatres of operation in Nigeria recorded major successes in September, killing several terrorists, apprehending 450 suspects, and rescuing 180 kidnapped victims during ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.
According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, a total of 39 insurgents voluntarily surrendered to the military during the period, while troops recovered 63 assorted weapons and 4,475 rounds of ammunition. He added that additional recovered items included grenades, explosives, communication devices, vehicles, motorcycles, and other logistics used in criminal activities.
In the North-East, Kangye said troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, intensified operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States. The sustained onslaught, he noted, led to the elimination of many terrorists and the arrest of 21 collaborators, informants, and sympathisers in areas including Konduga, Gwoza, Mafa, Monguno, Damboa, Biu, and Kukawa. Troops also dismantled terrorist hideouts, intercepted logistics channels, and supported the resettlement of displaced persons.
In the North-West, troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA executed several clearance and rescue missions across Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna States. Kangye said several bandits were neutralised, while 46 suspects, including a notorious terrorist leader, Ali Saidu, were captured. Thirteen kidnap victims were also rescued, with key supply routes in Maradun, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas successfully disrupted.
“Under Operation ENDURING PEACE, troops responded to distress calls and conducted clearance operations in Plateau and Kaduna States, where several extremists were neutralised, 12 suspects arrested, and 4 kidnapped victims rescued.
“Similarly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralised criminals and arrested six suspects in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, and Nasarawa States, as well as parts of the FCT, rescuing two kidnapped victims,” he said.
In the South-East, troops of Operation UDO KA reportedly neutralised armed militants and arrested four others in Anambra and Imo States. Weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and improvised explosive devices were also recovered during the operations.
Kangye reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces to maintaining peace and security nationwide, working in synergy with other security agencies and Hybrid Forces.
“Our gallant troops will continue to sustain offensive operations and intelligence-driven missions until lasting peace is achieved in all troubled parts of Nigeria,” he assured.
Previous article
Join APC for Taraba’s Survival, Youths Tell Gov. Kefas
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Join APC for Taraba’s Survival, Youths Tell Gov. Kefas

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Concerned Taraba Youth Group has called on Governor...

Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation,...

Bandits Kill and Kidnap Travelers on Zamfara Highway

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Armed bandits attacked travellers along the Mayanchi–Anka road in...

Governor Idris Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Security in Kebbi

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Governor Nasir Idris has donated six Hilux vehicles and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Join APC for Taraba’s Survival, Youths Tell Gov. Kefas

Politics 0
The Concerned Taraba Youth Group has called on Governor...

Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi

News 0
Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation,...

Bandits Kill and Kidnap Travelers on Zamfara Highway

News 0
Armed bandits attacked travellers along the Mayanchi–Anka road in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x