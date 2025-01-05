Lagos Water Corporation Urges Residents To Report Pipeline Burst

The Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC) has announced a significant increase in water production from its Iju and Adiyan Waterworks.

The development, according to a press release signed by the Managing Director of LSWC, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, underscores the Corporation’s commitment to providing improved and reliable water supply to residents across Lagos State.

He noted, however, that the increase in water supply and stolen fittings may be partly responsible for the high-pressure bursts reported along the Maryland-Ikorodu axis, leading to temporary flooding on major roads.

Engr. Tijani averred that the stolen fittings exposed the pipe flow line and allowed water to escape to the surface, thus impacting the integrity of the water pipelines in the area.

To address the situation, the Managing Director of LSWC, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani led the distribution team to the site and immediate actions were taken to stop the leaks. However, Productions at the Iju and Adiyan Waterworks were temporarily halted to prevent further damage and ensure public safety.

“As we continue to enhance water production across the state, residents may notice instances of leakages. These occurrences are expected as part of our ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and we assure the public that they will be promptly addressed,” said Engr. Tijani.

The Managing Director expressed his gratitude to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s (LASEMA) Cobra Response Team at Onipanu and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for their swift response and assistance in managing the situation.

Engr. Tijani, therefore, urged residents to report any leaks or bursts immediately to LSWC through its helplines: 0704 597 3012, 0704 597 3013, 0703 320 7647 or 0703 326 1974 for prompt response.

