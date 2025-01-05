NEDC Brings Light and Security to North East Nigeria with Solar Streetlights

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has taken a significant step toward promoting renewable energy, sustainability, and improved security in the North East region of Nigeria.

The Commission has begun supplying and installing solar-powered streetlights in towns and communities across the region.

Dr. Abubakar Garba Iliya, the Executive Director of Administration and Finance, inspected the project on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO, Mohammed Goni Alkali.

During his visit to communities in Damaturu and its environs, Dr. Iliya expressed his satisfaction with the quality of work done.

The solar streetlights have transformed previously dark and unsafe areas into well-lit spaces, enhancing security and fostering a sense of progress and resilience among residents.

These streetlights not only reduce crime and social vices but also create opportunities for socio-economic growth in the communities.

As the NEDC continues to expand the project to other local government areas in Yobe State and beyond, it is contributing to a more peaceful, prosperous, and developed society in the North East region.

