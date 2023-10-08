Lagos State Government to demolish Jankara and Pelewura markets

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed on Sunday when he inspecting some drainage channels on the Island that Jankara, Bombata and Pelewura markets in Lagos Island will be fully demolished to allow for urban regeneration of the area.

According to reports, Sanwo-Olu said: “We have come here on a drainage and regeneration call. The entire stretch of Idumagbo Avenue is always flooded during the rainy season because of human activities, especially from the markets around the area. They have built on the canals and so prevented the free flow of water, so we need to do a total rebuild.”

“Hence, to allow for a proper regeneration of the Lagos Island, Jankara and Bombata markets have to go, it will be a ground zero. This thus serves as a notice, the markets will be cleaned to allow our urban regeneration plans. The design for the new market is ready.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...