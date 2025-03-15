Lagos-based Food Delivery Company Sacks 86 Workers, Replaces Them with AI

Lagos-based food delivery company, Chowdeck, has made a drastic shift in its workforce, letting go of 86 employees last week due to the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The company, which started the year with 120 staff members, decided to cut down its workforce, stating that AI could efficiently handle the tasks previously managed by the sacked employees.

According to Chowdeck, the move was a financially strategic decision, as maintaining a leaner workforce allows the company to reduce salary costs and improve profitability.

This development reflects the growing impact of AI on traditional job roles, a trend that is reshaping industries and leaving many workers vulnerable to automation.

As AI continues to replace human labor, experts warn that more businesses may follow suit, prioritizing cost efficiency over human employment.