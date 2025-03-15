Osimhen Praises Galatasaray, Coach, and Teammates After Hat-Trick Against Antalyaspor

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has showered praise on Galatasaray and his teammates following his hat-trick during Galatasaray’s 4-0 destruction of Antalyaspor in their 28th league game of the Turkish Super Lig.

“First of all, I think we need to congratulate the team and our fans. We definitely did a great job from the first whistle to the last. Everyone tried to play their best. Barış played an incredible match and made us feel very confident in the last few games. Yunus is back, and he is also a very important player for us. We will try to carry this momentum into the next matches.

Our team is built on love, and we are all brothers—not only on the field but also off it. Morata is a very important and great player. We show mutual respect for each other. I believe he would pass me the ball in the same situation. He is a player who has proven himself in football. In fact, all of my teammates are very valuable to me. Our strong team spirit is the key to our success. We will continue to build on this momentum.”

Victor Osimhen, who has now scored 20 league goals, tops the goal chart in the Turkish Super Lig after his tremendous performance on Friday night.

Galatasaray won the game 4-0, with Victor Osimhen scoring his hat-trick in the 30th, 45+3rd, and 52nd minutes, respectively. The fourth goal was scored by Álvaro Morata in the 45th minute from the penalty spot.

Galatasaray now sits 10 points clear of Fenerbahçe, who has two games in hand, at the top of the league table.