La Liga: Barcelona Goes Top After Slim Victory over Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona has returned to the top of the summit of La Liga following a slim victory over Rayo Vallecano in their 24th La Liga matchday day at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in a tight and controversial game.

Robert Lewandoski’s only goal in the 28th minute of the first half made the difference and separated both sides after full-time.

Barcelona had managed 60% ball possession control ahead of Vallecano who had 40% despite the 14 shots on goal and only 5 being on target, Barcelona couldn’t score beyond the lome goal at their turf.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid finishing their games on draws means Barcelona will top the league, although on the same points (51) as Los Blancos, with an 11-goal difference and a point above Atletico, which sits in third place.