Nigeria Named AfCFTA Digital Trade Champion

Nigeria has been recognized as the Digital Trade Champion under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol.

The African Union (AU) gave this endorsement during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, which ended on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The AU acknowledged Nigeria’s efforts in driving digital enterprise and innovation, especially in implementing the digital trade protocol adopted in February 2024.

The protocol includes plans for eight annexes covering areas such as digital identities, cross-border data transfers, online safety, financial technology, and emerging technologies.

Former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, who leads the AU’s AfCFTA initiative, praised Nigeria for hosting the Digital Economy Roundtable in January.

He noted that the event played a key role in shaping Africa’s digital trade strategy.

He also pointed out that young Africans are already excelling in digital services like mobile banking and fintech, and the protocol will create opportunities for them in the growing digital economy.

Issoufou commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for organizing the roundtable and involving the AfCFTA Secretariat.

The event attracted young innovators eager to explore the benefits of the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol.

Speaking at the summit, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, described the AU’s endorsement as a major step for Africa’s digital economy.

She said the protocol is expected to generate millions of jobs, boost the continent’s GDP, and attract investments in digital infrastructure.