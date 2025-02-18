Airtel Increases Data and Call Prices

Airtel Nigeria has raised its data and call rates, with changes affecting various bundles.

The new prices, announced on the company’s website on Monday, reflect a rise of up to 50%.

This adjustment is part of the ongoing trend in the telecom industry due to rising operational costs.

The company, which has over 56 million subscribers, did not release an official statement, but a senior official confirmed the data price hike.

According to the company, these changes aim to help manage increasing costs but assured customers that they would still find affordable plans suited to their needs.

Along with the data price changes, Airtel also increased voice call tariffs over the weekend.

Similar price hikes have been seen from other major telecom providers, including MTN, due to inflation and fluctuations in the exchange rate, which have led to higher operational expenses.