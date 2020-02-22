Kitchen hacks: 5 easy ways to peel garlic

Garlic, due to its various health benefits has suddenly become one of the most sought after veggies.

If a decade earlier, it was denounced for its pungent smell, today it is loved for its exotic taste and revered for the health benefits it promises.

– The most convenient way to peel garlic is by shaking it vigorously. This can be done with the help of box with lid. Place the garlic inside the box, close the lid tightly and shake it with as much energy as you can. Soon the husk will separate.

– Microwave the garlic for 20-30 seconds to remove its skin. This should make it easier to remove.

– If you don’t have a microwave, roast the garlic in a skillet. As soon as the skin is lightly charred, it will come off easily.

– You can also smash the garlic with a knife. Place the garlic beneath your knife and firmly press on it with your palms.

– Soak garlic in water for one hour. Take them out one by one, press against the ground, as the skin separates slightly, peel right away!