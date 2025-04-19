An Honest Take On 18th of April 1980

Today is the 18th of April 2025. You say it is a national landmark

worth our undivided attention, elation and active participation

since you were born on the 18th of April 1980. It’s an invitation.

My math tells me that you are 45 years old. Yet it looks amiss,

if not odd! Is my figure correct? Your response is affirmative. Sigh.

Well, what a time! That is exactly when the reggae superstar, Bob

Marley graced the event and performed an earth-moving war chant.

Before I sing you a song of congratulations, celebrations and hoorays,

my next question is: What’s productive about your birthday? Your life?

I guess you are mature enough to know it’s not about kids you’ve sired.

Life— though, it’s yours— has to impact others in one way or the other.

It’s more about its fruits earned than the figures of years tallied or lived.

It’s about being beneficial, selfless, honest and humane. 18th of April 1980,

why are you abruptly silent and deaf? What’s there to celebrate? Rust and dust?

Anguish? Where is the freedom and growth, honey and milk you promised us?

18th of April 1980, do you know that you’ve shattered our big dreams and ideals?

You continue to turn our lives upside-down. A daily deceitful nightmare and sellout.

You are a painfully stunted, selfish, stubborn and conscienceless sellout and braggart.

You have betrayed the great Bob Marley. What is the name of his chant in your honor?