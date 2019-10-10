Kevin Hart returns to work month after car crash

Kevin Hart has returned to work following his life-threatening car crash just last month.

E! News reports the comedian has begun work on the marketing campaign for the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel alongside co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, all of whom were “happy to see him.” The three actors reportedly reduced their work schedules to accommodate the stand-up.

Sources claimed that he has been spending most of his time on set sat down, although he can walk on his own, he’s not able to put strain on his back for long periods of time.