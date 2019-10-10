Online media space to be regulated in Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday said that online news platforms will soon be regulated.

The minister made this known during the inauguration of a seven-man committee set up to implement reforms in the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration, he said, “The terms of reference of the committee are as follows; To establish and publish a new regulation for the licensing of web and internet broadcasters/international broadcasters in Nigeria.

“To immediately commence work on all statutory, legal and regulatory framework for further legislative action on the review of the NBC act by the national assembly.

“To work out the modalities for a competitive and reasonable salaries, wages and other welfare needs of the staff of the commission.

“To establish necessary protocols for the establishment or appointment of professionals or technocrats (non-partisan personality) to run the agency, and appointment into the board of the NBC.”

According to TheCable, Lai Mohammed mentioned that President Buhari approved an amendment to the NBC act to enable it license WebTv and radio stations, including foreign broadcasters beaming signals into the country, adding that the president also approved the upward review of fines from N500,000 to N5 million for breaches relating to hate speeches, and the upgrade of political comments relating to the same to ”Class A” offence in the broadcasting code.

Members of the committee are: Armstrong Idachaba, NBC director of monitoring (chairman); Godfrey Ohuabunwa, acting chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON); J.K. Ehicheoya, director, legal services, ministry of information and C

culture; Binta Adamu Bello, secretary, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON); Ibrahim Jimoh, director of administration, FRCN; Agbo Kingsley Ndubuisi, NBC board member and Joe Mutah, chief press secretary, ministry of information and culture (secretary).