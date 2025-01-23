Kefilwe Mabote Burns Designer Clothes After Finding Christ

South African media personality Kefilwe Mabote has shared the reason behind her controversial decision to burn her expensive designer clothes after dedicating her life to Christ.

In a video posted online, Kefilwe was seen destroying items from luxury brands like Versace. This sparked criticism from many, who argued she should have donated the clothes to those in need instead.

Responding to the backlash, Kefilwe explained her actions in a heartfelt Instagram post. She revealed that her decision was guided by her faith and a conviction rooted in the Bible.

“I’ve been getting questions about why I burned the items instead of giving them away,” she wrote. “According to the Bible, such things are considered ‘accursed’ (see Joshua 7:13).”

Kefilwe also explained her concerns about the spiritual significance of the items. “For example, the image of Medusa represents a Greek god from the marine kingdom. As believers, we cannot serve two masters,” she added.

She further stated that giving the clothes away would mean passing on something she no longer believes in. “I can’t in good conscience transfer items that I know carry deep spiritual implications,” she said.

