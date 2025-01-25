Kano on High Alert as Boko Haram Kills Over 20 Fishermen in Borno

At least 20 fishermen were killed in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria after Boko Haram insurgents attacked their village, local fishermen and security officials reported on Thursday.

Modu Ari, a member of the civilian joint task force, said the insurgents stormed the fishing community of Gadan Gari on Wednesday around 11 a.m., shooting at fishermen in the area.

Mustapha Kachallah, a resident, confirmed that his child was among those killed, adding that more than 15 people had already been buried.

In a related development, the Kano State Police Command revealed it had received intelligence about potential terrorist attacks targeting public gatherings in strategic locations within the state.

The police, in a statement signed by their Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Kiyawa, assured residents that security measures had been implemented to prevent such attacks.

The statement urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid crowded areas until further notice.

Specialist teams, including experts in explosives, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, have been deployed to key areas across the state and are on high alert.

Residents were encouraged to report any suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest police station or contact the Kano State Police Command.

Nigeria has been battling a 16-year insurgency led by Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP.

The conflict has caused massive human and economic losses, widespread displacement, and a severe humanitarian crisis.

