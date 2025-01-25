Journalists in Borno Trained to Boost Women’s Political Participation

Journalists in Borno have received training to improve their skills in promoting women’s involvement in politics and amplifying their voices on Friday.

The training, organized by the African Radio Drama Association (ARDA) with funding from the Government of Canada through UN Women, aimed to address the barriers preventing women from participating in politics and to promote gender equality in governance.

The workshop, “Representation Matters,” took place on Tuesday at the Grand Pinnacle Hotel and involved 50 journalists from print, radio, and television.

The focus of the training was on gender-sensitive reporting, ensuring women’s inclusion in politics, and challenging stereotypes that hinder their political participation.

Ambassador Abdulkarim Haruna, one of the facilitators and Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Borno, emphasized the importance of gender-sensitive journalism. “Journalists should focus on gender-sensitive reporting, prioritize the inclusivity of women in politics, and avoid stereotyping women or factors that hinder their participation in politics,” he said.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the workshop. Ahmed Liman Kingimi, a journalist with Reuters, said, “The workshop helped me learn how to increase productivity in reporting, especially in terms of considering gender balance and giving more attention to women’s voices.

Hadiza Abdullahi Izge, another participant, noted, “I’m really grateful for the opportunity. It’s made me realize the importance of providing more visibility and representation to women in storytelling.” She added, “As journalists, we sometimes neglect women’s perspectives, but this workshop will help us change that.”

Faiza Jibrin, from The Lake Chad Times, also shared her experience. “The training was interactive and insightful.

It addressed the challenges women face in society, such as misrepresentation and stereotypes that prevent them from standing out. We were reminded of the importance of addressing women in media with sensitivity, equality, and inclusivity.”

The training concluded with a call to action, urging media professionals to advocate for greater participation of women in politics and to challenge societal norms that limit their potential.

ARDA is a Nigerian-based NGO focused on fostering sustainable development through social and behavioral change communication (SBCC) projects.

