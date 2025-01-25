I made Anambra 2021 Guber ‘Unpurchasable’ for Politicians- REC, Agwu

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, has revealed how she warded off politicians who tried to rig the 2021 Governorship Election in the state.

Agwu, who spoke to newsmen in Awka, during an election stakeholders’ meeting, said she had made elections in the state “unpurchasable” for politicians by setting an outrageous condition of N3 billion to rig the election.

The REC said she told the politicians who approached her to buy the election that they would have to give her N3 billion naira.

She noted that no politician was able to meet the condition, enabling her to conduct credible elections in the state.

The REC emphasized the importance of conducting free and fair elections, stating that the culture of vote buying is dangerous and undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting elections, including external influences and the lack of trust in the electoral process.

Speaking on the experience of conducting elections in Anambra State, Agwu said, “Everybody in Anambra who knows me knows that I’m not a sitting REC but working REC.

“It is in Anambra where every person, the who is who, who has money to buy elections could not do so because I made it unpurchasable.”

She also shared a disturbing example of electoral malpractice, revealing that a Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) had sold voters’ registers, voter cards, and result sheets to a political party and unknown individuals during the last election.

Agwu expressed her disappointment and frustration at the incident, saying, “These are the set of people I will always want to use to set an example but before I could find out, it was too late.”

The REC further lamented the state of the country, saying, “In Nigeria, we are in a jungle where there is no light. Many things are our inhibitors. Majority of the people including the educated ones are ignorant, selfish, greedy, impatient, and speculative.”

She emphasized the need for Nigerians to do the right thing to achieve a better society.

Agwu also addressed the issue of the delayed by-election in Anambra South Senatorial District, saying that INEC is ready to conduct the election but is awaiting a request from the Senate.

She stated, “INEC is ready for the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election, but the Senate must request the replacement of the vacant seat before we can conduct the election.”