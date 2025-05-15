Kalu Rallies Australia, Rwanda for Partnerships in Mining, Gender Equality and Governance

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called for stronger partnerships with the governments of Australia and Rwanda to support Nigeria’s national development goals in areas such as women’s representation in governance, security reforms, and a sustainable mining sector.

Hon. Kalu made the appeal during separate meetings on Wednesday at the National Assembly with delegations from the Australian and Rwandan embassies in Nigeria. The Australian team was led by High Commissioner Leilani Bin-Juda, while Ambassador Christophe Bazivamo headed the Rwandan delegation.

Addressing the Australian delegation, Kalu highlighted Nigeria’s rich natural resource base and noted that the mining industry offers vast potential for economic growth. He called for collaboration with Australia to tap into its expertise in resource management, technology, and environmentally responsible extraction practices.

“Our goal is to create an enabling environment that attracts foreign investment while ensuring that local communities benefit from mining activities,” he said. “By advancing partnerships with Australian mining companies, we can enhance job creation, boost local economies, and ensure that our natural resources contribute to Nigeria’s overall development.”

Kalu also sought Australia’s support in Nigeria’s ongoing constitution review, particularly in advancing gender equality and human rights. He pointed to Australia’s experience in promoting women’s participation in governance as a valuable source of guidance.

“As we amend our constitution, Gender Bills like HB.1349 which seeks to reserve legislative seats for women are key to achieving an equitable society,” he explained.

Discussions with the Australian delegation also touched on the review of Nigeria’s stance on capital punishment, as Kalu emphasized the need for cautious and inclusive dialogue to align national policies with international human rights standards.

In response, High Commissioner Leilani Bin-Juda reaffirmed Australia’s broad interests in Nigeria, particularly in mining, trade, and investment. She revealed an upcoming partnership project with Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel, noting that recent high-level bilateral talks had laid a strong foundation for expanded.